CH Robinson – Upcoming Virtual Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (STL.News) C.H. Robinson (Nasdaq: CHRW) today announced that the company will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. ET and at the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat discussions will be accessible live on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.chrobinson.com.  A replay of the webcasts will be available for two months following the live webcasts.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex.  With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms.  Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy.  With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers.  Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses.  As a responsible global citizen, they are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, their Foundation and their employees.

