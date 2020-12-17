CH Robinson Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN (STL.News) C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW), a global logistics company, today issued its first annual sustainability report as part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. The 2019 report highlights the results of the company’s inaugural materiality assessment and is a critical step in the company’s ESG strategy, which includes a commitment to addressing climate change, supporting our stakeholders, advancing our diversity and inclusion initiatives, and responsible business practices.

“This is an important step forward in our company’s continued commitment to strong corporate governance, sustainable business practices and the cultivation of a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said Bob Biesterfeld, C.H. Robinson’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a large, global company in the supply chain industry, we know we have a unique opportunity to help drive real, lasting change. These commitments are a key priority for us and we’re confident we can expand our impact while delivering exceptional value to our customers, carriers, employees and communities.”

The report outlines C.H. Robinson’s commitment to managing the risks and opportunities associated with ESG topics that are most material to the company and its stakeholders. This includes C.H. Robinson’s 2019 pledge to advance efforts in environmental stewardship by setting a goal to reduce emissions intensity 40% by 2025, using a 2018 baseline. C.H. Robinson’s 2019 Sustainability Report is available online at https://www.chrobinson.com/en-us/about-us/corporate-responsibility.

SOURCE: BizNews.Today