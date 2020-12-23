CFTC Staff Releases Position Limits Workbook to Provide Clarity to Market Participants

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Market Oversight (DMO) Tuesday released a staff workbook to provide guidance to market participants on which exchange-traded futures contracts would be subject to the position limits rule the Commission approved in October. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8287-20]

“DMO is providing this workbook to market participants to promote transparent regulation of the derivatives markets,” said DMO Director Dorothy DeWitt. “DMO staff has worked extensively with our exchanges to identify the right set of contracts that are referenced futures contracts under our new position limits rule.”

The staff workbook provides a list of the core referenced futures contracts, along with a non-exhaustive list of linked referenced contracts (i.e., cash-settled futures contracts and options on futures contracts that are linked to a core referenced futures contract), that would be subject to federal position limits in connection with the position limits final rule.