CFTC Issues Order of Registration to Mercado Mexicano de Derivados, S.A. de C.V., to Permit Trading by Direct Access from the U.S.

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced Wednesday that it had issued an Order of Registration to Mercado Mexicano de Derivados, S.A. de C.V. (MexDer), a Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) located in Mexico City, Mexico, and a subsidiary of the Mexican Stock Exchange Group.

Under the order, MexDer’s members and other U.S. participants may enter orders directly into its trade matching system. MexDer satisfied CFTC requirements for FBOT registration by demonstrating, among other things, that it possesses the attributes of an established, organized exchange. It is subject to comprehensive oversight by its home country regulator, whose supervision is comparable to that which the CFTC applies in its oversight of designated contract markets.

With the addition of MexDer, there are 23 FBOTs currently registered with the CFTC.