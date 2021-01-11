CFTC General Counsel Dan Davis to Depart Agency on January 15

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that Daniel J. Davis, the CFTC’s General Counsel and head of the Legal Division, will depart the agency on January 15, 2021 for a role in the private sector. Mr. Davis has served as General Counsel since joining the agency in March 2017.

“When I recommended Dan for this role, I knew he would be the ideal General Counsel for this agency. He has more than met that high bar, displaying his wide range of incredible talents in advising the Commission over the past four years,” said CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert. “He has been the steady hand in reviewing the agency’s rulemakings and enforcement actions, managing the appellate docket, and providing wise counsel on legislative and general law issues. He helmed multiple historic appellate victories—including successfully obtaining the agency’s first writ of mandamus in federal court. He also helped launch LabCFTC, the innovation effort begun by Chairman Giancarlo, to grow to where it is today. I was honored last year to give Dan the Chairman’s Award for Excellence, the highest honor given to an employee in recognition for extraordinary accomplishments and superior service dedicated to realizing the CFTC’s vision, mission, and values. In short, Dan is the real deal and will be dearly missed here at the agency.”

“It has been the honor of my professional career to serve as General Counsel of this great agency,” said Mr. Davis. “I would especially like to thank Chairman Chris Giancarlo for selecting me and Chairman Tarbert for allowing me to continue to serve. The Legal Division challenges ourselves to provide comprehensive, high quality legal services and resources to the Commission and its staff to enable the CFTC to fulfill its mission. We work collaboratively both internally and externally to create synergies that facilitate sound and effective policymaking, while promoting the highest professional and ethical standards. I am proud to have led a team of top-notch professionals who have sought to fulfill that mission every day.”

Prior to joining the CFTC in 2017, Mr. Davis worked in both the public and private sector. He previously served at the Department of Justice in both the Civil Division and the Office of Legal Counsel. In private practice, Mr. Davis focused on administrative law and complex civil litigation. Mr. Davis clerked for Judge Douglas H. Ginsburg on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and graduated with high honors from The University of Chicago Law School, where he was Executive Editor of The University of Chicago Law Review.

Rob Schwartz, who currently serves as Deputy General Counsel for Litigation, Enforcement, and Adjudication, will become Acting General Counsel upon Mr. Davis’ departure. Chairman Tarbert stated, “Rob is among the most talented lawyers I have worked with during my career. He is a great choice to ensure a smooth transition.”