Cedric Valentine Convicted On Drug Trafficking Charges

Fort Walton Beach Man, Cedric O. Valentine Convicted On Drug Trafficking And Firearms Charges

PENSACOLA, FL (STL.News) A federal jury Tuesday afternoon convicted Cedric O. Valentine of Fort Walton Beach on multiple charges related to drugs ranging from methamphetamine and fentanyl to heroin and marijuana, as well as firearms charges. The conviction, which followed a two-day trial that began Monday morning, was announced by Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“Valentine is well known to law enforcement agencies in North Florida as a dangerous career criminal,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe. “Thanks to the outstanding investigative work of our partners at the DEA and local law enforcement, our skilled team of prosecutors and support staff proved this case beyond a reasonable doubt. This violent, armed drug trafficker has been called to account for his criminal conduct, and the citizens of our District are now safer.”

The jury found Valentine guilty of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of methamphetamine; 40 grams or more of mixture of fentanyl; 100 grams or more of mixture of heroin; and marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Specifically, during a search of Valentine’s residence last May 15, law enforcement seized 335 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, 991 grams of methamphetamine, 792 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of cocaine, and 5 grams of hydrocodone. In addition, officers seized $24,796 in cash, along with two loaded handguns, an AR-15 style rifle, and a loaded extended magazine for the AR-15 style rifle.

“A collaborative effort between all of our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners shut down this distributor of extremely dangerous narcotics in Northern Florida.” said DEA’s Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis. “We will continue to focus our collective resources against any individual that threatens the well-being and safety of our communities.

Valentine’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 27, 2021, at 10:00AM at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola.

“When you see the results of that search warrant, it’s clear this case is a prime illustration of the effectiveness of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partnerships to shut down major drug dealing operations that threaten not only our citizens’ health and safety, but their quality of life as well,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

This conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Love, Criminal Division Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today