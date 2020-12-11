Cedar Rapids: Angela Hermine Walters, Failure to Surrender to Serve Sentence

Angela Hermine Walters, Failure to Surrender to Serve Sentence

(STL.News) A woman who failed to surrender to serve a federal prison sentence was sentenced today to more than one year of additional prison time.

Angela Hermine Walters, age 45, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, received the prison term after a September 4, 2020 guilty plea to one count of failing to surrender to the United States Marshal’s Service to begin serving a term of imprisonment that was imposed in May 2020.

Walters was first sentenced in 2009 to serve a sentence of 85 months’ imprisonment for a federal drug crime in case number 08-CR-04060. Walters was released from custody and went on supervised release in 2014. Walters’s supervised release in that case was revoked on a number of occasions. On August 24, 2019, Walters escaped from her place of confinement and was prosecuted for escape in case number 19-CR-0095.

After her prison sentence, she was again placed on supervised release. On May 21, 2020, the Court revoked Walters’s supervised release, sentenced her to serve five months’ imprisonment, and allowed her to self-surrender to the United States Marshal’s Service on May 28, 2020. At her guilty plea in this case, Walters admitted she did not surrender as required and was later arrested on May 29, 2020.

Walters was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Walters was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment and she must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Walters is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Reinert and investigated by United States Marshal’s Service in conjunction with the Eastern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today