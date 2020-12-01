CDC panel votes on who will get Covid-19 vaccine first

(STL.News) The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an outside group of medical experts that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is scheduled to vote Tuesday on who will be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Scientists and infectious disease experts have debated who will get immunized first and how. Medical experts have said health-care workers should get the vaccine first, followed by vulnerable Americans, including the elderly, people with preexisting conditions and essential workers.

YouTube video provided courtesy of the CDC

STL.New References:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

