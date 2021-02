(STL.News) The Pease Study is Our Study video illustrates the process for participating in the Pease study being conducted by CDC/ATSDR in the Portsmouth, New Hampshire area. The video shows a mother and her son Lucas participating in the study and going through each step of the study process from sign-up to completion. Participating in the Pease study is easy. The number to call to participate in the study is included at the end of the video.

?

YouTube video provided courtesy of CDC