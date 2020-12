(STL.News) This video describes when and how providers should initiate opioid tapering, and ways to support patients through the process. This includes working with patients to lower dosages or to taper and discontinue opioids, when appropriate. Providers should include their patients in collaborative decision making and individualize tapering plans to support the specific needs of their patients.



