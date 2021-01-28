CDC News: Engaging Faith Leaders – Protect Congregations, Communities

(STL.News) Dr. Moolenaar shared updates on CDC’s COVID-19 response, including the latest scientific information and what everyone should know about protecting themselves and others. Dr. Butler gave a brief status report on the pandemic and an overview of prevention with a specific emphasis on opportunities for faith-based organizations. Dr. Hillis described successes from other countries through shared collaborative leadership between faith and government partners. Ms. Erickson-Mamane discussed COVID-19 resources developed for Global Faith Leaders by the International Task Force.

YouTube video provided courtesy of CDC