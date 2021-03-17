Catherine Verdon Sentenced On False Statements Charge

(STL.News) The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Catherine Verdon, 46, of Middletown Springs, was sentenced today in United States District Court in Rutland following her guilty plea to an indictment charging her with making false statements to obtain federal and state program benefit payments. Chief U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered that Verdon serve two years of probation and pay $95,000 in restitution to the State of Vermont and the U.S. Social Security Administration.

On January 29, 2020, a federal grand jury in Rutland returned a four-count indictment against Verdon. Two of the counts charged Verdon with making false statements to the Social Security Administration in connection with her applications for Supplemental Security Income benefits, a need-based assistance program for aged, blind and disabled individuals. According to the indictment, Verdon falsely claimed that she and her husband were separated and that he did not live in the household. In fact, Verdon lived with her husband who earned substantial income. Her falsehoods affected her eligibility to receive any SSI benefits.

The indictment further charged Verdon with making false statements to Vermont officials in connection with her application for benefits under Vermont assistance programs that are funded, in part, by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services. Such programs include Medicaid; 3Squares, a food stamp-type program; a fuel assistance program; and Reach Up, a family assistance program. The indictment alleged that Verdon falsely claimed in her state applications that she and her husband were separated; that he did not live in the household; and that he did not provide financial assistance to the family. Verdon pleaded guilty to one of the false statement counts last November.

This case was investigated by the Offices of the Inspector General of both the Social Security Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Verdon is represented by Assistant Federal Defender Elizabeth Quinn. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today