Missouri General News

SPRINGFIELD, MO (STL.News) - A civil service employee at the Fort Leonard Wood Army Base has been sentenced in federal court for assaulting his ex-wife and another person. Kerwin Omar Martin, 51, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to two years and 10 months in federal prison without parole. Both Martin and his ex-wife were out of active duty service in the U.S. Army. They were employed in the civil service at Fort Leonard Wood and resided on base. On April 10, 2019, Martin pleaded guilty to one count of domestic assault and one count of assault. Martin admitted that he smashed the living room window and climbed into his ex-wife’s residence on Oct. 9, 2018, while she was with their child and another person, identified in court documents as S.P. Mar...