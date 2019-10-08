Missouri General News

Missouri News: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announces transportation initiative for rural America
St. Louis, Missouri (STL.News) - There’s a new initiative to address disparities in transportation infrastructure in rural America. On Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was in St. Louis to deliver a keynote address at the annual American Association of State Highway and Transportation meeting. It was there that Chao announced the Rural Opportunities to Use Transportation for Economic Success initiative, also known as R.O.U.T.E.S. “Rural America, which has a disproportionately high rate of fatalities and is historically neglected, needs to have its transportation needs addressed,” said Chao. “We will bring together leaders and staff in key infrastructure modes – Highways, Aviation, Transit, and Railroads – to examine grant programs’ potential to better support the Nati...