Caruthersville: Bobby Black Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Apr 23, 2021
Judge sentences Caruthersville man, Bobby Black for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

CAPE GIRARDEAU (STL.News) United States District Judge Matthew Schelp sentenced Bobby Black to 77 months in prison today. The 46-year-old Caruthersville, Missouri, resident pleaded guilty, in November, to six counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.  One of the counts being conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Beginning on January 22, 2020 through March 11, 2020, Black conspired with others and sold methamphetamine through several controlled buys with an undercover agent.  Black would agree to meet with the undercover agent at different locations and sell the methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case.  Assistant United States Attorney Keith Sorrell handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

