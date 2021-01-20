Carroll: Jeremy Werneburg Pleads Guilty to Multiple Charges

Jeremy Werneburg Pleads Guilty to Meth and Firearm Charges

(STL.News) Werneburg had a 2007 conviction for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine while possessing a gun pled guilty January 19, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City.

Jeremy Werneburg, age 41, from Carroll, Iowa, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Werneburg was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in November 2007, in the United States District Court for Northern District of Iowa. The 2007 conviction prohibited Werneburg from legally possessing firearms.

At the plea hearing, Werneburg admitted that from November 2017 through about December 2018, he and others distributed more than 150 grams of pure methamphetamine. On October 7, 2018, law enforcement, utilizing a confidential informant, bought over 27 grams of pure methamphetamine from Werneburg. On November 9, 2018, law enforcement received a tip that Werneburg’s vehicle contained drugs. On the same date, Werneburg’s vehicle was searched and law enforcement seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine (pre-packaged in smaller amounts) and a handgun. The methamphetamine and gun were located in two separate hidden compartments in the vehicle.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Werneburg remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Werneburg faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $20,000,000 fine, and at least 10 years of supervised release following any imprisonment. On the firearm conviction, the possible maximum sentence is 10 years’ imprisonment; a $250,000 fine, and not more than three years of supervised release.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today