Carroll County: Danny Joe Ivy Indicted for Selling Firearm

Carroll County Man, Danny Joe Ivy Indicted for Selling Firearm to Convicted Felon Jason Autry

Jackson, TN (STL.News) Danny Joe Ivy, 55, of Buena Vista, Tennessee, has been indicted for selling a firearm to a convicted felon and making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney announced the filing of the indictment today.

According to allegations contained in the January 14, 2021 two-count indictment, Ivy is charged with selling a firearm to convicted felon, Jason Autry, and also for knowingly making materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements to an ATF Special Agent during the criminal investigation.

During the same grand jury session, Jason Autry’s previous indictment returned on December 10, 2020 for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm was superseded to add and include a second count for possession of ammunition while being a convicted felon.

If convicted, Ivy faces up to ten years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Selling or providing a firearm to a known prohibited person such as a convicted felon is a serious violation of federal law with significant consequences. The government has a strong interest in preventing dangerous and prohibited persons from obtaining firearms, and this office will always vigorously prosecute any persons who sell guns to felons.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and convicted through due process of law.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Josh Morrow and Beth Boswell are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today