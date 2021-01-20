Carroll: Buomkuoth Lol Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Carroll Man, Buomkuoth Lol Sentenced to Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Lol was convicted of attempted burglary in 2019.

(STL.News) A Carroll, Iowa man who possessed a gun after a previous attempted burglary conviction in 2019, was sentenced January 19, 2021, to more than 2 years in federal prison.

Buomkuoth Lol, age 19, from Carroll, Iowa, received the prison term after an August 24, 2020, guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon.

At the guilty plea, Lol admitted on May 8, 2020 he possessed a gun and .40 caliber ammunition. Lol admitted to knowing he was prohibited from possessing guns after being convicted of attempted burglary in Buena Vista County on November 5, 2019.

Lol was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Lol was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today