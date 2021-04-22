Carnell James Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Madison County Man, Reggie Carnell James Sentenced to Over 8 Years in Federal Prison for Being a Convicted Felon-in-Possession of a Firearm

Jackson, TN (STL.News) Reggie Carnell James, Jr., 26, of Denmark, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon-in-possession of a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney, Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on August 20, 2019, the United States Marshals Service and the Jackson Police Department Gang and Street Crimes Unit, were completing the execution of a search warrant on North Parkway in Jackson, TN, when an investigator observed James driving a vehicle. James, who had a suspended driver’s license, was observed pulling into apartment building and was the only occupant in the vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license.

After being taken into custody, James’s person was searched and officers located five hydrocodone pills in his front right pocket, and 4.48 grams of marijuana and $495 in cash in his front left pocket.

Officers also observed in plain view, a Glock pistol in the floorboard of the driver’s seat, which had been reported stolen by its owner. The officers searched James car and found a drum magazine that was loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition and a backpack in the front passenger seat which contained eight individually wrapped baggies of marijuana that totaled approximately 203.41 grams, a clear bag containing approximately 3.45 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and 16 THC vape cartridges. The backpack also contained an unloaded Taurus 9mm handgun and a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver.

James is a convicted felon, having been previously convicted of aggravated burglary, arson, and evading arrest in Madison County, Tennessee in 2014. As a result of his felony convictions, James is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

On March 31, 2021, U.S. District Judge J. Daniel Breen sentenced James to serve 100 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Jackson Police Department, the United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Morrow prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today