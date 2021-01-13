Career criminals sentenced for trafficking fentanyl-laced heroin between Florida and Atlanta

ATLANTA (STL.News) William Brown, Ronald Williams, and McLane Ricardo Haddocks III have been sentenced for trafficking and conspiring to trafficking fentanyl and heroin. The three were long-time Florida drug dealers, and both Brown and Williams had been released from prison only a few months before resuming their criminal conduct in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl killed tens of thousands of Americans, destroyed countless families, and devastated communities throughout our nation in 2020,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “The outstanding efforts of the federal law enforcement officers and prosecutors in this district ensures that lifelong criminals like these defendants are brought to justice instead of flitting in and out of state prisons.”

“ATF is committed to working with our federal partners to target those responsible for drug trafficking and gun violence in our communities,” said John Schmidt, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Atlanta Field Division. “This coordinated effort between ATF and our partners demonstrates our continued dedication to identify, target, and investigate criminals who lessen the quality of life in our neighborhoods. The sentences will help ensure these individuals are not able to continue with their illegal activities.”

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Christine, the charges and other information presented in court: In July 2019, ATF agents observed William Brown and Ronald Williams—two multi-convicted felons with lengthy criminal histories in Florida—sell approximately three ounces of fentanyl-laced heroin in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, Georgia.

A few weeks later, Brown and Williams met with McLane Ricardo Haddocks, III—a career criminal who had relocated from Florida to Georgia after serving numerous prison terms for trafficking in cocaine, fleeing from police, and violating probation. Brown, Williams, and Haddocks drove to a public storage facility in Stockbridge, Georgia where Williams retrieved a plastic baggie of fentanyl-laced heroin and handed it to Haddocks. Shortly thereafter, while under surveillance by ATF, Haddocks sold approximately five ounces of fentanyl-laced heroin to a government informant in a hotel parking lot.

Williams and Brown took their drug trafficking operation from Florida to Georgia. The drug deal that agents witnessed in July 2019 was committed only three months after Williams’s release from a Florida prison for a gun crime. Williams had previously spent more than a half-decade in prison for trafficking cocaine, violating probation, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Similarly, Brown had been released from prison in Florida just nine months before the July 2019 drug transaction. He too had spent more than a half-decade in Florida prisons for possession of cocaine, selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, sale of marijuana, armed robbery, aggravated battery, and trafficking hydromorphone.

All three defendants pleaded guilty. They were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown as follows:

William Brown, 31, of Jupiter, Florida, was sentenced on January 12, 2021, to 15 years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release.

Ronald Williams, a/k/a Mandela, 43, of Riviera Beach, Florida, was sentenced on March 9, 2020, to 12 years, seven months in prison followed by six years of supervised release. Additionally, Williams agreed to forfeit his interest in more than $100,000 worth of seized jewelry.

McLane Ricardo Haddocks III, a/k/a Rick, 43, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was sentenced on December 3, 2020, to five years, 10 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today