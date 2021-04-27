Carabeo Boned Sentenced For Credit Card Fraud Scheme

South Florida Man, Carabeo Boned Sentenced To Federal Prison For Credit Card Fraud Scheme

Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Henry Willian Carabeo Boned (29, Miami) to 18 months in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to commit credit card fraud. As part of his sentence, Carabeo Boned was ordered to pay restitution to the victims of his offense.

Carabeo Boned had pleaded guilty in November 2020.

According to court documents, in early 2019, Carabeo Boned and his co-defendants, Duani Garcia and Raiquel Monteagudo Torres, visited Wal-Mart stores throughout Clay County and used credit and debit cards that had been re-encoded with stolen account numbers to purchase phone cards and gift cards. In February 2019, deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office detained Carabeo Boned and Torres at the self-checkout area of a Wal-Mart as they were in the process of attempting to complete a fraudulent transaction. The deputies also detained Garcia as he walked out of the store. During a search of the three individuals, deputies located 40 gift and credit cards that had been re-encoded with stolen credit card information. Further investigation by the United States Secret Service resulted in the seizure of computer media and tools used for skimming credit and debit card account numbers from gas pumps. A forensic examination of the computer media located an additional 253 stolen credit card account numbers.

On March 16, 2020, Duani Garcia was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in federal prison and was ordered to pay restitution to the victims of his offense. Raiquel Monteagudo Torres is a fugitive from law enforcement.

This case was investigated by United States Secret Service (Jacksonville Field Office) and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today