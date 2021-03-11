Canton: Rollins Babb sentenced for distributing carfentanil

Canton man, Rollins Babb sentenced to 8 years for distributing carfentanil and possession of firearms as a felon

(STL.News) A Canton, Ohio, man was sentenced to 105 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a $25,000 fine by U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker after pleading guilty to distribution of carfentanil and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Rollins Babb, 27, was arrested on April 23, 2020, by federal agents with the Canton FBI Safe Streets Task Force and members of the Canton Police Department after the execution of a federal search warrant.

“This case presents another example of the danger our communities face when those who are already prohibited from having firearms do so in order to advance and support their illegal narcotics trafficking, here the distribution of carfentanil,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan. “We remain committed to the coordinated law enforcement efforts throughout this District, and especially in Canton, that prioritize this threat and seek to protect us all.”

“Guns, violence and illegal narcotics often go hand-in-hand, and Mr. Babb will now answer for his actions,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric. B. Smith. “The FBI will continue to work shoulder to shoulder with our partners to ensure those who bring violence and narcotics to our communities are held accountable. ”

According to court documents, Babb became under federal investigation after he sold 51 grams of carfentanil to an FBI source on January 10, 2020. On April 23, law enforcement searched Babb’s residence pursuant to a federal search warrant and seized and located two Glock pistols, approximately $8,000 in cash, multiple packages of marijuana, digital scales, oxycodone, a security system, multiple cell phones, cutting agents and promethazine and codeine syrup. Investigators located one of the firearms in a secret compartment hidden above the front door of the home and the other in a couch in Babb’s living room.

Babb is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous convictions for robbery and felonious assault in 2015 in Stark County.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Canton FBI Safe Streets Taskforce and the Canton Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron P. Howell.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today