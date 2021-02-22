Canton: Nathaniel Barber sentenced for child pornography

Canton man, Nathaniel Barber sentenced for attempted overseas transport of child pornography

ATLANTA (STL.News) Nathaniel Barber has been sentenced to prison for trying to leave the country with a cell phone and a tablet containing more than 100 files of child pornography. Barber belonged to an online group that shared videos and photographs of child pornography.

“Every video and image of child pornography is a crime scene depicting the sexual abuse of a child,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “This case reaffirms our office’s determination to leverage our federal, state, and local law enforcement partnerships to prosecute individuals who revictimize exploited children by downloading and viewing these horrific images.”

“Stopping predators from spreading this filth, that victimizes innocent children every time it is shared, is one of the most important actions we do,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Luckily, he was not able to complete his trip and others engaged in this depravity should be on the lookout because we won’t stop searching for them.”

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court: in January 2020, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations received a tip that Nathaniel Barber might be traveling outside the country to commit sex crimes against minors. The agents learned that he had purchased a plane ticket to the Philippines and was departing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on January 28, 2020. Agents approached Barber at the boarding gate and questioned him about his trip.

Barber denied that he was traveling to the Philippines to engage in sex with anyone under the age of 18 years. But he admitted that he possessed child pornography on a tablet and cell phone. A forensic search of the items revealed that Barber had joined an online group where members posted and shared child pornography. Barber had downloaded seven videos and 133 images of child pornography, with many of the materials depicting girls under 10 years old being sexually abused.

Nathaniel Barber, 40, of Canton, Georgia, was sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release and ordered to pay a special assessment in the amount of $5,100. Barber was convicted of attempted international transport of child pornography on November 17, 2020, after he pleaded guilty.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul R. Jones prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today