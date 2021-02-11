Candicci’s Restaurant in Ballwin, MO – Valentine’s Day Menu

Entertainment

Ballwin, Missouri (STL.News) Earlier today we announced that St. Louis County has increased restaurant capacity to up to 50%.  Just in time for Valentine’s Day.  Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is a historic Italian restaurant offering authentic Italian cuisines conveniently located in Ballwin, MO.  We recommend that your make your reservations soon to ensure your seating.

Candicci’s has released a special menu for this special holiday, which includes:

Appetizers

  • Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail – Six Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce – $12.99
  • Lobster Artichoke Dip – Lobster, spinach, and artichoke dip stuffed in a roasted red pepper served with toasted crostinis – $12.99

Entrees – Served with our Italian House Salad

  • Stuffed Chicken Florentine – $21.95 – chicken breast stuffed with gouda, cream cheese, and baby spinach on a bed of spinach risotto.
  • Pecce alla Paulie – $24.95 – pan-seared grouper in a shrimp cream sauce served over a bed of spinach risotto.
  • Langusto Supremo with Lobster Tail – $28.95 – Fettuccini noodles in our house special lobster cream sauce, tossed with bay scallops, clams, green peppers, and a touch of roasted garlic pesto, pesto, topped with lobster tail.
  • Barrel Cut Filet – $34.95 – Barrel cut filet with jumbo shrimp scampi and pan-seared scallops on a bed of parmesan risotto.
  • Surf and Turf – $34.95 – 6 oz. Filet topped with two fresh jumbo sea scallops served over a bed of Brussels sprouts, bacon, potatoes, and red peppers in a white wine lemon butter sauce topped with sliced almonds.
  • Bone-in Ribeye – $36.95 – 16 oz. Ribeye topped with steak butter served with steak house creamed spinach and jumbo baked potato.
  • Steak and Lobster – $36.95 – Barrel cut filet served with a lobster tail and cream spinach.

Wines

  • William Hill-Cabernet Sauvignon – $8 per glass – $30 per bottle – Smooth, rich, and fruity palate with fruit notes of boysenberry and black cherry.
  • CK Modavi-Chardonnay – $7 per glass – $26 per bottle – Crisp and refreshing with aromas of lemons and citrus and notes of apple and pear.

Call for reservations: +1 636-220-8989

Address:

100 Holloway Road
Ballwin, Missouri 63011

