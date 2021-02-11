Candicci’s Restaurant in Ballwin, MO – Valentine’s Day Menu

Ballwin, Missouri (STL.News) Earlier today we announced that St. Louis County has increased restaurant capacity to up to 50%. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is a historic Italian restaurant offering authentic Italian cuisines conveniently located in Ballwin, MO. We recommend that your make your reservations soon to ensure your seating.

Candicci’s has released a special menu for this special holiday, which includes:

Appetizers

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail – Six Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce – $12.99

Entrees – Served with our Italian House Salad

Stuffed Chicken Florentine – $21.95 – chicken breast stuffed with gouda, cream cheese, and baby spinach on a bed of spinach risotto.

Wines

William Hill-Cabernet Sauvignon – $8 per glass – $30 per bottle – Smooth, rich, and fruity palate with fruit notes of boysenberry and black cherry.

Call for reservations: +1 636-220-8989

Address:

100 Holloway Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63011