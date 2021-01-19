Canal Winchester: Jeffrey A. Fisher sentenced for sexually exploiting

Canal Winchester man, Jeffrey A. Fisher sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for sexually exploiting minor females

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Jeffrey A. Fisher, 49, of Canal Winchester, was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 200 months in prison for sexually exploiting at least three minor females between February and May 2019.

According to court documents, Fisher met a 14-year-old girl from Michigan through an online app and solicited nude photographs from the girl.

Fisher’s plea agreement details online conversations between him and the victim in which he makes sexually-explicit demands of the victim and states, “That was a test to see if you would be obedient” and “im [sic] testing you to see if you’ll obey and be a good slave.”

During their investigation into Fisher’s conduct, law enforcement officials discovered Fisher had also victimized female minors from Columbus, Ohio and New Jersey. Forensic examinations of Fisher’s and the victim’s electronics revealed sexually explicit photographs of the victims.

At the time of his offense, Fisher was a registered sex offender as the result of a local 2012 conviction. Fisher was convicted in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas of attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin and other members of the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Edmund A. Sargus, Jr. Assistant United States Attorney Heather A. Hill is representing the United States in this case.

