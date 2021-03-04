Canada News: Seizure of contraband at Collins Bay Institution

Kingston, Ontario (STL.News) Correctional Service Canada – On February 26, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, due to the vigilance of staff members, contraband was seized on the perimeter of Collins Bay institution, a multi-level security facility.

The contraband seized included a large quantity of tobacco. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $16,863.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also collaborates with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1 866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.