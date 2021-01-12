Canada – new measures address human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China

(STL.News) The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion, and International Trade today announced measures related to the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Canada is gravely concerned with evidence and reports of human rights violations in the People’s Republic of China involving members of the Uyghur ethnic minority and other minorities within the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang), including repressive surveillance, mass arbitrary detention, torture and mistreatment, forced labour and mass transfers of forced labourers from Xinjiang to provinces across China. These activities strongly run counter to China’s international human rights obligations.

In coordination with the United Kingdom and other international partners, Canada is adopting a comprehensive approach to defending the rights of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, including by advancing measures to address the risk of forced labour from any country from entering Canadian and global supply chains and to protect Canadian businesses from becoming unknowingly complicit.

Canada’s approach includes the following seven measures:

The Prohibition of imports of goods produced wholly or in part by forced labour;

A Xinjiang Integrity Declaration for Canadian companies;

A Business Advisory on Xinjiang-related entities;

Enhanced advice to Canadian businesses;

Export controls;

Increasing awareness for Responsible Business Conduct linked to Xinjiang; and

A Study on forced labour and supply chain risks

Today, the United Kingdom is making a parallel announcement of measures to help address the risk of forced labour entering the global supply chains and ensure that UK businesses are not complicit in forced labour in Xinjiang.

Canadian companies requiring assistance or advice should contact the Trade Commissioner Service in Ottawa, Regional Offices in Canada or Embassies, High Commissions or Consulates abroad.

