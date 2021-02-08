Canada launches global campaign to address education crisis for refugees and internally displaced children and youth

Ottawa, Ontario (STL.News) Global Affairs Canada – The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the education of 9 out of 10 learners worldwide, millions of them children living in countries facing a humanitarian crisis. The impacts are particularly severe for refugees and other forcibly displaced children and youth, especially girls, who are most at risk of being left behind.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced the launch of the Together for Learning campaign, a 3-year, international, targeted effort to promote quality education and lifelong learning for refugees, forcibly displaced and host-community children and youth.

Minister Gould also launched the Refugee Education Council, a key initiative of this campaign. The council is made up of youth advocates, women, teachers, parents and community leaders who are living as refugees or forcibly displaced persons, or living in communities that host them. Their knowledge and experience will shape solutions and approaches to help address education needs.

The Together for Learning campaign will focus on 4 key areas of work: the delivery of effective programs building on Canada’s Charlevoix Education Initiative, amplifying local voices, diplomatic engagement and improving the quality, availability and use of data to guide efforts and ensure effectiveness.

This innovative and inclusive approach also includes a soon-to-be-launched call for concept notes, which will bring together Canadian organizations and local actors in sub-Saharan Africa to promote change and build evidence on the best ways to address the education needs of refugees and displaced children and youth, especially girls.

Minister Gould made these announcements at an online launch event attended by Refugee Education Council members, youth, and Alphonso Davies, a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees High Profile Supporter, Canadian professional soccer player and former refugee. At the launch, participants shared their stories of displacement and their passion for education.