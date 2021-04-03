Canada - COVID-19 Vaccine - What you're allowed to do after first jab

(STL.News) Millions of Canadians are now partially vaccinated against COVID-19. So does that mean they still need to wear a face mask? Can they hold parties with other partially vaccinated people?

It is still too early to say with any amount of certainty whether vaccines prevent people from spreading COVID-19 to others who are not yet vaccinated according to Health Canada.

The statement from officials comes after The New York Times reported on Thursday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was walking back comments by its director. Dr. Rochelle Walensky said earlier in the week that vaccinated people did not become infected or spread the virus to others — something that quickly prompted criticism from infectious disease experts who stressed there is simply no data to back up that claim.

Abigail Bimman reports.

Wikipedia – COVID-19 pandemic in Canada