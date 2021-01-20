Cameron M. King sentenced For Possession Of A Firearm

Serious violent felon, Cameron M. King sentenced to 90 months in federal prison

Defendant has a history of illegal firearm and drug possession

Evansville (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney John Childress announced today that Cameron M. King, 25, of Evansville, Indiana was sentenced to 90 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young.

King had pleaded guilty on October 14th, 2020 to a possession of a firearm by a felon and was later found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense, after a two day jury trial on October 20th, 2020.

“Drug dealing is disruptive to the well-being of the citizens of Evansville and fuels much of the violence that occurs in this community,” said Childress. “Prosecuting convicted felons with long criminal histories who choose to illegally possess firearms and sell drugs will remain a priority of this office.”

On August 31, 2018, patrol officers with the Evansville Police Department observed Cameron King run through a stop sign and a stop light on a bicycle at night without a light on the front of the bike. King was stopped by the officers and was observed reaching into his waistband. Officers ordered King to remain on his bicycle, but he got off the bike contrary to their request.

Officers approached King and conducted a pat down of King, which immediately resulted in the discovery of a loaded .45 caliber semi- automatic handgun in his waistband.

Officers discovered that King has a history of violent acts involving the use of a firearm. He had been convicted on two counts of felony criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor possession of a firearm in Vanderburgh County on May 2, 2014. That case involved two counts of attempted murder by shooting that were reduced to criminal recklessness.

King also had been convicted of a felony possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm on May 11, 2018 in Muscogee County, Georgia. He was sentenced on that case and remains on probation after the supervision was transferred from Georgia to Vanderburgh County.

King was also found in possession of a digital scale, $312, and over 13 grams of cocaine that was broken down in six individual plastic baggies. The baggies were discovered in his sock at the jail.

While in custody for this case, King committed two more acts of violence. On June 1st, 2019, he punched the face and broke the nose of a White County Illinois jail guard. On July 8th, 2019, he punched a Henderson County Kentucky jail guard in the face and scratched the guard’s arm.

According to Assistant United States Attorneys Matt Miller and Todd Shellenbarger, who prosecuted this case for the government, the defendant was also ordered to serve a term of 3 years supervised release upon being released from imprisonment.

In November of 2020, Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress renewed a Strategic Plan designed to shape and strengthen the District’s response to its most significant public safety challenges. This prosecution demonstrates the Office’s enduring commitment to investigating and prosecuting firearm and violent crime prosecutions.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today