Calls for Trump to be removed from office before Biden inauguration

(STL.News) The US President-elect Joe Biden has delivered a stinging attack on Donald Trump — accusing him of encouraging the violence in Washington when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Joe Biden called it one of the “darkest days in US history”. He said it was the culmination of four years of attacks by Mr Trump on democracy, justice and the media.

Leading Republicans are distancing themselves from Mr Trump, who has not condemned the rioters. There are growing calls for him to be stripped of the Presidency — just days before the official handover to Joe Biden.

Sophie Raworth presents BBC News at Ten reporting by North America editor Jon Sopel, Aleem Maqbool, Lebo Miseko, and diplomatic correspondent James Landale.

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News