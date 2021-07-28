Callaghan Sentenced for Participating in Drug Trafficking

Manchester Woman, Chrystal Callaghan Sentenced to 54 Months for Participating in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

CONCORD (STL.News) Chrystal Callaghan, 43, of Manchester, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, fentanyl and crack cocaine, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in the spring of 2020, investigators received information from confidential sources that Chrystal Callaghan and her co-defendant son, Jovan Callaghan, were selling crack cocaine and fentanyl from their residence in Manchester.

Law enforcement officers learned that Chrystal Callaghan and another co-conspirator, Melissa Gazaway, would travel to New York to purchase crack cocaine. On three separate occasions, officers conducted lawful traffic stops of their vehicle returning from New York and seized over 300 grams of crack cocaine. In late 2020, confidential sources conducted six controlled purchases of fentanyl and crack cocaine from the three co-defendants.

On December 24, 2020, investigators executed a search warrant at the Manchester residence and seized over one kilogram of fentanyl and a firearm, along with large amounts of cash and drug use and packaging materials.

Chrystal and Jovan Callaghan previously pleaded guilty on March 30,2021. Jovan Callaghan is awaiting sentencing. Gazaway pleaded guilty on April 20, 2021 and awaits sentencing.

“Drug traffickers continue to pose a serious threat to the health and safety of New Hampshire’s residents,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “We work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold drug dealers accountable for their unlawful and dangerous conduct.”

“DEA is committed to bring to justice poly drug traffickers like Ms. Callaghan,” said Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative law enforcement efforts in New Hampshire.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the New Hampshire State Police, the Manchester Police Department, and the Nashua Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Georgiana L. MacDonald and Jennifer Cole Davis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today