Call for Senate review before US re-enters Paris Climate Agreement

(STL.News) On Wednesday, a group of Republican senators called on newly sworn-in President Joe Biden to submit his plan to re-engage the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement to lawmakers for “review and consideration,” moments after Biden signed an executive order to rejoin the accord.

What is the Paris Climate Agreement?

An agreement dealing with greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation, adaption and finance that was executed in 2016 within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change a.k.a. UNFCCC.

Wikipedia page – Paris Agreement

United Nations – Climate Change

PDF Copy of Agreement

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News