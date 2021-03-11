California: Michael D. Tubbs Named Advisor for Economic Mobility

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) On the heels of his State of the State Address outlining California’s work to ensure the state emerges from the pandemic in an equitable, broad-based recovery, Governor Gavin Newsom today named former Stockton Mayor Michael D. Tubbs Special Advisor for Economic Mobility and Opportunity. Building upon his work to increase economic opportunities for the residents of Stockton, Tubbs will help advance Governor Newsom’s goal of creating a California for all. He will serve as an ex-officio member on the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors, and collect best-practice ideas from a wide variety of external stakeholders, focused on opportunity, economic mobility and fighting poverty. Tubbs will work to build public and political will for policy change – ultimately ensuring that California families will have the opportunity to not just survive but thrive. Tubbs will not be a state employee or compensated for his role.

“As Mayor of Stockton, Michael Tubbs proved himself as a leader who cares deeply about his community and economic fairness,” said Governor Newsom. “From implementing the first mayor-led guaranteed income pilot to launching the Stockton Scholars program to invest in his city’s youth, Tubbs expanded opportunity and hope in his hometown. I can think of no one more dedicated or better equipped to make recommendations to my team and help lead outreach efforts to increase opportunity and entrepreneurship to reduce poverty in California. I look forward to working with Mayor Tubbs to build a California for all.”

“As we fight the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and economic insecurity, I am honored to work with the Newsom Administration to bring forward innovative solutions that will lead to inclusive economic recovery for all Californians,” said former Stockton Mayor Michael D. Tubbs. “As I always say, poverty is a choice: a policy one. I can think of no greater calling than to build upon my work with Mayors and community leaders across our state and nation to help advance big, bold policy solutions that are rooted in economic fairness, racial equity, and recognize the dignity of all people.”

In his State of the State Address this week, Governor Newsom highlighted California’s commitment to addressing longstanding inequities magnified by the pandemic as the state recovers, including prioritizing vaccines for those most at risk and those facing the greatest exposure to the virus; providing economic supports for the hardest hit Californians; accelerating school reopenings and making record investments in K-14 education; and implementing nation-leading eviction protections and programs to shelter the most vulnerable Californians.