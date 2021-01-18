California: Hunter Allen Ehmke Arrested on Federal Charges

California Man, Hunter Allen Ehmke Arrested and Charged on Federal Charges Following Events at The United States Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C (STL.News) A California man was arrested and charged yesterday in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Hunter Allen Ehmke, 20, of Glendora, California, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1521(c)(2); one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, in violation of Title 40, United States Code, Section 5104(e)(2); and one count of destruction of government property, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1361. The defendant was arrested outside of Los Angeles, and made his initial appearance yesterday before Magistrate Judge John E. McDermott of the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

The affidavit in support of criminal complaint alleges that during the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Ehmke jumped onto a window ledge and smashed several panes out of a six-pane window that led to an office space inside the Capitol. Officers with the United States Capitol Police were able to apprehend Ehmke on scene. While the officers were in the process of placing Ehmke under arrest, the large crowd became very aggressive and menacing towards the officers and, faced with being outnumbered by a threatening crowd and having no realistic way to make a safe arrest, the officers made the decision to release the defendant, ordering him to leave the Capitol grounds. The Architect of the Capitol estimated the damage to the window in excess of $2,400.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct for purposes of establishing probable cause, not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Valuable assistance was provided by Assistant United States Attorney David Ryan of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office and Washington Field Office, and the U.S. Capitol Police Department. The Glendora (California) Police Department assisted in apprehending Ehmke in California and in serving court-authorized search warrants.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today