California Governor on President Biden’s Gun Violence Order

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today in response to President Biden’s executive actions on gun violence:

“In the wake of three tragic mass shootings and daily gun violence that devastates families but rarely makes the news, President Biden is taking necessary, life-saving federal action to curb the gun violence crisis that plagues our country and claims nearly 40,000 lives a year. I applaud his orders to diminish the proliferation of untraceable ‘ghost guns,’ invest in violence intervention and regulate the trade and trafficking of illegal firearms.

“These actions will save lives and reduce needless loss and suffering across the country.

“California is proud to have the strongest gun laws in the nation, including pioneering statewide protections approved by voters in Proposition 63 to ban possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines and require background checks to keep ammunition out of the hands of dangerous people. Since assuming office, I’ve signed multiple bills aimed at reducing gun violence, including strengthening gun violence restraining orders and regulating the sale of firearms and ammunition.

“I also worked with the Legislature to accelerate the regulation of ‘ghost guns’ to crack down on the use of untraceable firearms by criminals. Because of California’s commitment to meaningful gun safety laws, we have one of the lowest firearm injury death rates in the country.

“California has led the nation in passing gun safety laws. We are grateful to now have a partner in the White House who knows we can – and must – do more to end gun violence.”