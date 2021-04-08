California Governor on New Space Systems Command

SACRAMENTOCA (STL.NewsGovernor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the announcement that the U.S. Air Force will establish the Space Systems Command as a field command of the U.S. Space Force, to be headquartered at Los Angeles Air Force Base:

“This is a critical investment in California’s vital aerospace and defense industries, and it represents a slew of new good-paying jobs as we continue to rebuild our economy better than before.  My Administration made it a priority to push for more federal investment in the defense aerospace industry, and this new Space Systems Command – which will have nationwide authority over launches and procurement – is a big win for the innovation economy that has made California the nation’s engine of transformative growth, technology and ideas.”