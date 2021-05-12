  • Wed. May 12th, 2021
Politics

California Governor on Death of San Luis Obispo Detective Lucas Benedetti

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 12, 2021 , gavin newsom, Governor, Lucas Benedetti, San Luis Obispo
California Governor on Death of San Luis Obispo Detective Lucas Benedetti

SACRAMENTOCA (STL.NewsCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of San Luis Obispo Police Department Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti.

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Benedetti who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.  His tragic death underscores the dangers that are routinely faced by those who courageously risk their lives to protect communities throughout California, and we will never forget his sacrifice.”

On May 10, 2021, Detective Benedetti was fatally shot while San Luis Obispo Police Department officers were serving a search warrant at a residence in the City of San Luis Obispo.

Detective Benedetti, 37, was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement.  He joined the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2012, after having served for four years with the Atascadero Police Department.

He is survived by his wife, Grace, and two young daughters.

In honor of Detective Benedetti, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
California Governor on Death of Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn
May 12, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Arizona Governor Ducey Signs Legislation To Protect Voters
May 12, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence 2021
May 12, 2021 Maryam Shah