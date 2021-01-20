California Governor: On Death of Adam Gibson

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gibson and a Sheriff’s Office canine:

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sheriff’s Deputy Gibson and the departmental canine who lost their lives in this tragic incident. Our thoughts are also with the Deputy who was injured last night. Deputy Gibson will forever be remembered for his selfless sacrifice and his commitment to providing safety and security for the Sacramento community.”

On January 18, 2021, Sacramento County Sheriff’s personnel were involved in a pursuit of a suspected burglary subject. The pursuit entered the Cal Expo grounds, where a shooting ultimately ensued. Deputy Gibson and a departmental canine, Riley, died as a result of the shooting. A second deputy, who was also shot by the suspect, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

Deputy Gibson, 31, was a six-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, where he served in corrections, patrol and most recently as a canine handler. He previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps and did two tours of duty in Afghanistan. Deputy Gibson received the Sheriff’s Office Bronze Star for Bravery and a Major Incident Ribbon in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel, and a 9-month-old child; his parents, Doug and Sandee Gibson; and several siblings.

In honor of Deputy Gibson, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.