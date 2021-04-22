  • Thu. Apr 22nd, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
Politics

California Governor on Death of Los Angeles Police Sergeant

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 22, 2021 , , ,
California Governor on Death of Los Angeles Police Sergeant

Sacramento,  CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19-related death of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Sergeant Anthony Ray White:

“Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the loss of Sergeant White, a dedicated public servant who spent more than three decades protecting and serving the community of Los Angeles.  We send our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Sergeant White, 54, passed away April 15, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.  He was a 31-year veteran of the LAPD and was most recently assigned to the Transit Services Division.  He is survived by his wife, Tawnya, and two children.

In honor of Sergeant White, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

Related Post

Politics
Kansas Governor Signs Several Bipartisan Legislation into Law
Apr 22, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Nevada Governor Sisolak Signs Assembly Bill 62
Apr 22, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Nebraska Governor Stood Up to Biden’s Radical 30 x 30 Plan
Apr 22, 2021 Maryam Shah

Most Recent Post

Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics