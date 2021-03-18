California Governor On Confirmation of Xavier Becerra

Governor Newsom Statement on U.S. Senate’s Confirmation of Xavier Becerra as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services:

“Today, Xavier Becerra again makes history, and our nation takes a bold step towards a full and equitable recovery from COVID-19. Xavier’s distinguished record of public service, and lifelong commitment to the most vulnerable, reflect the best of California’s values and exactly the qualities we need in the national leaders who will shepherd us through the end of this pandemic.

“As Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, he will proudly continue his decades-long fight for quality, affordable health care for all, and in turn make our country healthier and stronger. I congratulate Xavier on his historic confirmation and join with his family and all Californians in celebrating this milestone.”