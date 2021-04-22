California Governor Newsom Responds to Drought Conditions

Regional state of emergency proclaimed for Russian River Watershed to protect communities and reduce environmental impacts

UKIAH, CA (STL.News) With much of the West experiencing drought conditions and California squarely in a second consecutive dry year, Governor Gavin Newsom directed state agencies to take immediate action to bolster drought resilience and prepare for impacts on communities, businesses and ecosystems if dry conditions extend to a third year.

In addition, the Governor proclaimed a regional drought emergency for the Russian River watershed in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, where reservoirs are at record lows following two critically dry years and accelerated action may be needed to protect public health, safety and the environment.

“California is facing the familiar reality of drought conditions, and we know the importance of acting early to anticipate and mitigate the most severe impacts where possible,” Governor Newsom said. “Climate change is intensifying both the frequency and the severity of dry periods. This ‘new normal’ gives urgency to building drought resilience in regions across the state and preparing for what may be a prolonged drought at our doorstep.”