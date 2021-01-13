California Governor Newsom, Legislative Leaders Issue Statement

Governor Newsom, Legislative Leaders Issue Statement on Safety Precautions at State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) issued the following statement today regarding the safety of the California State Capitol:

“The Governor, Assembly and Senate are working together in close cooperation to ensure the safety of everyone who works in or visits the Capitol. While we cannot address specific security steps, we are in constant communication with the CHP, Senate and Assembly Sergeants, and local law enforcement to keep the people’s house safe.”