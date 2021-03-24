California Governor Newsom Announces Ten Appointments

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced the following appointments:

Dennis D. Kim, 39, of Roseville, has been appointed Director of Real Property at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Kim has served as Assistant Vice President and Deputy Director of Real Property at WSP since 2019. He held several positions at the Cordoba Corporation from 2013 to 2019, including Deputy Director of Compliance, Special Projects and Third Parties, Third Party Agreements Manager, Project Manager – Southern California, and Contract Specialist. Kim earned a Juris Doctor degree from Syracuse University College of Law. He is a member of the Project Management Institute. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $188,640. Kim is a Democrat.

Kathryn Ellen Doi, 60, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California New Motor Vehicle Board, where she has served since 2013. Doi has been a Partner at Hanson Bridgett LLP since 2014. She held several positions at Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP from 2007 to 2014, including Partner and Senior Counsel. She was an Associate at Greenberg Traurig LLP from 2005 to 2007 and Senior Counsel at Livingston and Mattesich from 2004 to 2005. Doi served as Senior Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Gray Davis from 2002 to 2003, was Counsel to the Secretary at the California Technology, Trade and Commerce Agency from 2000 to 2002 and Staff Counsel at the California Commission on Judicial Performance from 1994 to 2000. She was an Associate at Orrick Herrington and Sutcliffe LLP from 1986 to 1994 and a Law Clerk at the U.S. Court of International Trade from 1985 to 1986. Doi earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Doi is a Democrat.

Sherry R. Hao, 44, of South Lake Tahoe, has been appointed to the Tahoe Transportation District. Hao will be Energy Services Program Director at the Sierra Business Council beginning April 2021. She has been Director of Non-Profit Strategy at Carney Communications since 2016. Hao was Senior Energy Resources Project Manager at EN2 Resources Inc. from 2014 to 2021. Hao was an Instructor at Lake Tahoe Community College from 2014 to 2019. She was Senior Project Manager for Energy Solutions from 2008 to 2013. Hao was Project Manager at Asian American LEAD from 2004 to 2007. She was Director at the Campaign to Protect Chinatown from 2001 to 2003. Hao was a Mechanical Engineer at Product Genesis Inc. from 1998 to 2000. Hao is a member of the South Lake Tahoe 100% Renewable Committee. She is a board member for the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hao is a Democrat.

Christopher Chase, 48, of Mount Shasta, has been reappointed to the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection, where he has served since 2017. Chase has been General Manager of California Operations at Timber Products Company and Michigan-California Timber Company since 2019, where he has held multiple positions since 1997, including Timberland Manager, Timber Procurement Manager, Resource Manager for the Michigan Hardwood Veneer and Lumber Division, Plywood and Veneer Mill Product Specialist, and Log Buyer. He is a member of the American Forest Resource Council, California Forestry Association, California Licensed Foresters Association and Federal Timber Purchasers Committee. Chase earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Oregon University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Chase is registered without party preference.

Elham “Elley” Klausbruckner, 52, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the California Building Standards Commission, where she has served since 2014. Klausbruckner has been Owner and Principal at Klausbruckner and Associates Inc. since 1998. She is a member of the National Fire Protection Association, International Code Council and the Society of Fire Protection Engineers. She earned a Master of Science degree in fire protection engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Klausbruckner is registered without party preference.

Einar M. Nyborg, 54, of Ukiah, has been reappointed to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for the Bays of San Francisco, San Pablo and Suisun, where he has served since 2017. Nyborg has been a Pilot at the San Francisco Bar Pilots since 1995. He was a Harbor Tug Captain at Crowley Maritime Services from 1991 to 1995, Tank Vessel Deck Officer at the Keystone Shipping Company from 1989 to 1993 and First Officer and Deck Boss for Arctic Alaska Seafoods in 1988. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Nyborg is a Republican.

Blanca Castro, 61, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Long-Term Care Insurance Task Force. Castro has been Advocacy Director for AARP since 2013. She was Provider Outreach and Education Manager for Xerox State Health Care LLC from 2007 to 2013, Project Manager for MAXIMUS from 2005 to 2007 and Deputy Director of Public Affairs for the California Department of Social Services from 2000 to 2005. Castro was a Project Coordinator for the California Department of Health Services Diabetes Control Program from 1998 to 2000 and a Project Manager for Montoya Communications from 1996 to 1998. Castro is a member of the American Society on Aging. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Castro is a Democrat.

Eileen Kunz, 63, of Oakland, has been appointed to the Long-Term Care Insurance Task Force. Kunz has been Chief of Government Affairs and Compliance for On Lok Senior Health Services since 2014, where she has served in multiple positions since 1986, including Director of Policy and Government Relations, Health Plan Administrator and PACE Replication Project Manager. She is a member of the CalPACE Board of Directors. Kunz earned a Master of Public Health degree in health policy and administration from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Kunz is a Democrat.

Janet Kappmeyer, 64, of St. Helena, has been reappointed to the State Mining and Geology Board, where she has served since 2017. Kappmeyer has been Manager of Grower Relations at Constellation Brands since 2009. She was an Assistant Winemaker at Peju Province Winery from 2008 to 2009, Enologist at Miner Family Winery from 2007 to 2008 and a Wine-Making Intern at Franciscan Estate from 2006 to 2007. Kappmeyer was President and Principal Geologist at Cypress Environmental Inc. from 1992 to 2004, Director of Operations at On-Site Technologies from 1990 to 1992, Senior Project Manager at Emcon Associates from 1984 to 1990 and a Geologist at Exxon Company, USA from 1982 to 1984. Kappmeyer is a member of the American Society for Enology and Viticulture, Saint Helena Community Band, and St. Helena Choral Society. She earned a Master of Science degree in geology from the University of Michigan. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kappmeyer is a Democrat.

George Kenline, 57, of Angelus Oaks, has been reappointed to the State Mining and Geology Board, where he has served since 2013. Kenline has been an Environmental Compliance Manager and Mining Engineering Geologist for San Bernardino County since 2013 and served in those roles from 2006 to 2012. He was a Senior Environmental Services Supervisor at Molycorp Minerals LLC – Mountain Pass Mine from 2012 to 2013. Kenline was an Associate Geologist at Secor International Inc. from 1993 to 2006. He is a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kenline is registered without party preference.