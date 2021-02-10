California Governor Newsom Announces Four Appointments

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced the following appointments:

Darcie Houck, 51, of Davis, has been appointed to the California Public Utilities Commission. Houck has served as Chief Counsel for the California Energy Commission since 2019. She was an Administrative Law Judge at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2016 to 2019, a Partner at Fredericks Peebles & Morgan from 2005 to 2016 and Staff Counsel and Policy Advisor at the California Energy Commission from 2000 to 2005. Houck is a member of the California Indian Law Association, California Lawyers Association, Schwartz-Levi Inn of Court, Women Lead and the Association of Women in Water, Energy, and Environment. Houck earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law and a Master of Science degree in community development from the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $159,068. Houck is a Democrat.

Siva Gangadhar Gunda, 42, of Davis, has been appointed to the California Energy Commission. Gunda has served as Deputy Director of the Energy Assessments Division at the California Energy Commission since 2018 and was Office Manager for the Demand Analysis Office at the Commission from 2017 to 2018. He held multiple positions at the University of California, Davis Energy and Efficiency Institute, including Director of Research & India Initiatives from 2016 to 2017, Director of Research from 2015 to 2017 and Program Manager from 2011 to 2015. Gunda earned a Master of Science degree in mechanical and aeronautical engineering from Utah State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $159,068.

Mary Leslie, 61, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Independent System Operator Board of Governors, where she has served since 2019. Leslie has been President of the Los Angeles Business Council since 2001. She was Founder of Leslie and Associates from 1999 to 2019, served as a Commissioner of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power from 2001 to 2003 and was President at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership organization from 1995 to 1999. Leslie served as Deputy Mayor of Economic Development to Mayor Richard Riordan for the City of Los Angeles from 1994 to 1996, Deputy Director for the U.S. Small Business Administration from 1993 to 1994 and California Finance Director for Bill Clinton for President in 1992. Leslie earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Southern California. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $40,000. Leslie is a Democrat.

Jan Schori, 68, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Independent System Operator Board of Governors. Schori was a member of the Board of Trustees of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation from 2009 to 2021. She was Of Counsel at Downey Brand LLP from 2008 to 2012. She held multiple positions at the Sacramento Municipal Utility District from 1984 to 2008, including Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, General Counsel, Assistant General Counsel and Attorney. Schori earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $40,000. Schori is a Democrat.