California Governor Newsom Announces Five Appointments

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced the following appointments:

Liana M. Bailey-Crimmins, 51, of Sacramento, has been appointed State Chief Technology Officer at the California Department of Technology. Bailey-Crimmins has been Chief Information Security Officer at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System since 2019, where she was Chief Health Director from 2017 to 2019 and Chief Information Officer from 2013 to 2017. She was Chief Information Officer at California Correctional Health Care Services from 2010 to 2013, where she was Deputy Chief Information Officer from 2008 to 2010. She is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,000. Bailey-Crimmins is registered without party preference.

Richard “Rick” P. Klau, 49, of San Ramon, has been appointed State Chief Technology Innovation Officer at the California Department of Technology. Klau was Senior Operating Partner at Google Ventures from 2011 to 2020. He was Product Manager at Google from 2008 to 2011 and Strategic Partner Development Manager there from 2007 to 2008. He was Vice President of Business Development at FeedBurner from 2005 to 2007. Klau was Vice President of Socialtext from 2004 to 2005. He was Vice President of Vertical Markets at Interface Software from 2001 2004. Klau was Director of Industry Marketing at iManage Inc. from 1999 to 2000. He was Vice President of Marketing and Development at TrailNet from 1997 to 1999. Klau was Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Inherent.Com from 1996 to 1997. Klau earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Richmond School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,000. Klau is a Democrat.

Russell J. Nichols, 53, of Cameron Park, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director and Deputy State Chief Information Officer at the California Department of Technology. Nichols has been Director of the Division of Enterprise Information Services at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2015, where he served as Acting Director in 2015 and was Project Director of the Strategic Offender Management System from 2012 to 2014. Nichols was a Data Processing Manager at the Office of California Correctional Health Care Services from 2010 to 2012 and at the California State Controller’s Office from 2007 to 2010, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection from 1999 to 2007 and the Employment Development Department from 1997 to 1999. He served as an Associate Information Systems Analyst for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection from 1992 to 1997, where he was a Programmer from 1990 to 1992. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $186,648. Nichols is a Republican.

Gareth S. Lacy, 39, of Carmichael, has been appointed Special Advisor for Strategic Initiatives and Communication at the Employment Development Department. Lacy has been a Commissioner at the California Gambling Control Commission since 2018. He served as Deputy Press Secretary in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2015 to 2018. Lacy was Deputy Secretary for Communication and Strategic Planning at the California State Transportation Agency from 2013 to 2015. He was Senior Research Associate in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2011 to 2013. Lacy was Editor-in-Chief at the Washington Journal of Law, Technology and Arts from 2010 to 2011. He was Press Secretary in the Office of California Attorney General Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2007 to 2008. Lacy was Deputy Campaign Manager at Jerry Brown for Attorney General from 2005 to 2006. He was a Special Education Resource Teacher in the Peace Corps from 2003 to 2005. Lacy earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Washington School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $172,008. Lacy is a Democrat.

Edward Yee, 51, of Chino Hills, has been appointed to the California Gambling Control Commission. Yee has been Owner and Subject Matter Expert Instructor at Elite Training and Associates since 2014 and District Attorney Investigator in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Investigation since 1999. He was Police Officer III and Investigator at the Los Angeles Police Department from 1993 to 1999. Yee was an E-4 Marine Reserve in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1987 to 1995. He is president of the Asian Gang Investigators Association of California, 3rd vice president of the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs and a member of the California District Attorney Investigators Association and California Peace Officers Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $159,068. Yee is a Republican.