California Governor Newsom Announces 5 Appointments

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced the following appointments:

Denise A. Tugade, 30, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Court Reporters Board. Tugade has been a Government Relations Advocate at SEIU United Healthcare Workers West since 2020. She served as Legislative Director for State Assemblymember Christy Smith from 2019 to 2020 . Tugade was the Assembly Democrats Volunteer and Mail Tree Program Coordinator for the Christy Smith for State Assembly Campaign in 2018. She was a Legislative Aide for State Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez from 2018 to 2019 and Communications Director and a Legislative Assistant for then-State Assemblymember Monique Limon from 2017 to 2018. Tugade was a Senior Associate, AGILE and Human Centered Designed Lead and Social Media Manager at Cambria Solutions Inc. from 2015 to 2017. She was a District Coordinator at DelAgua Health Ltd. Rwanda in 2014. Tugade is an executive board member for the Young Asian American Pacific Islander Sacramento Democrats, New Leaders Council Sacramento and Barkada Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tugade is a Democrat.

Cheryl L. Williams, 66, of San Diego has been appointed to the Respiratory Care Board. Williams has been an Insurance Consultant for the American Family Life Assurance Company since 2015. She was a Community Relations Coordinator at the San Ysidro Health Center from 2010 to 2015, a Constituent Service Manager in the California State Assembly from 2006 to 2010, Assistant Campaign Field Manager for Mary Salas for State Assembly from 2005 to 2006 and Community Development Consultant at the Jacobs Foundation, San Diego from 2001 to 2004. Williams was President and Chief Executive Officer at the San Diego Circuit Board Service from 1981 to 2000 and Hearing and Placement Assistant for the San Diego Unified School District from 1977 to 1981. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and San Diego Delta Foundation Inc. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Williams is a Democrat.

Andrew S. Moreno, 38, of Fresno, has been reappointed to the Osteopathic Medical Board, where he has served since 2017. Moreno has been Of Counsel at The Moreno Law Group since 2021 and has held several positions there since 2015, including Post-Graduate Law Clerk and Managing Director. Moreno was Project Manager at Economic Vitality Corporation of San Luis Obispo from 2012 to 2014. He was Grants Manager at RM Associates from 2005 to 2012. Moreno is a member of the Federation of State Medical Boards. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Northwestern California University School of Law, a Master of Liberal Arts degree in environmental management and sustainability from Harvard University and a Master of Arts degree in communication and leadership studies from Gonzaga University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Moreno is a Democrat.

Denise L. Pines, 57, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Osteopathic Medical Board. Pines has been Co-Founder of Women in the Room Productions since 2018 and of Tea Botanics since 2017. She was President of The Smiley Group Inc. from 1999 to 2017. Pines was Manager at AT&T from 1994 to 1998. She was a Public Relations Specialist at Neiman Marcus from 1990 to 1993 and an Associate Manager for Louis Vuitton from 1988 to 1990. She is a member of the Martin Luther King Community Foundation and the NAACP Image Awards Committee. Pines earned a Master of Arts degree in international business and trade management from John F. Kennedy University and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Stanford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pines is a Democrat.

Nicky Kapadia, 58, of Newport Beach, has been appointed to the Structural Pest Control Board. Kapadia has been an independent International Business Relations Specialist since 2015 and a Real Estate Broker since 1995. She was Director of Business Development at News India Times from 2019 to 2020. Kapadia is a member of Global Organization of People of Indian Origin, GOPIO International Chamber of Commerce, The Indus Entrepreneurs and the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kapadia is registered without party preference.