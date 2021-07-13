SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) today issued a statement regarding the 2021-22 state budget:

“After thoughtful and productive discussions on the final key details of the 2021-22 state budget, we are pleased to announce that SB 129, which provides the overall architecture of the budget agreement, will be signed today, with additional implementation bills to be voted on later this week.

“This budget represents the largest recovery plan in the nation – a plan that will not only sustain California’s recovery, but accelerate it by providing immediate relief to those that need it most and tackling some of California’s most persistent and stubborn challenges. From providing stimulus checks to middle class Californians and immediate relief for small businesses, to transforming our public schools, addressing the homelessness crisis head-on, and making major investments in nation-leading climate change actions, this budget represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine what California’s future can look like.

“This historic budget also increases support for child care and transitional kindergarten; provides massive increases for higher education, including multiple efforts to increase affordability and opportunity; boosts health care access and affordability; increases services for Californians with developmental disabilities; provides major service expansions to help CalWORKs families back on their feet; extends supports for aging Californians; invests in the state’s wildfire preparedness and resiliency, and so much more.

“With these smart investments and the highest level of reserves in state history, this is a budget that reflects California’s shared values and priorities – and it does so in a sound and fiscally-sustainable manner.”