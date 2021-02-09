Caleb Durr Sentenced for Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Wisconsin Man, Caleb Durr Sentenced To 25 Years in Federal Prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Child

A man who sexually exploited a child was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

(STL.News) Caleb Durr, age 20, from Hazel Green, Wisconsin, received the sentence after an August 19, 2020 guilty plea to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Evidence presented at the plea hearing and the detention hearing established that, in 2019, Durr used an iPhone to produce sexually explicit images of an eight-year-old girl in Dubuque. Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing established that defendant sexually exploited a second child and possessed child pornography.

Durr was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Durr was sentenced to 300 months’ imprisonment. A special assessment of $100 was imposed and Durr must also serve a five-year term of supervised release. He must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Dubuque Police Department, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today