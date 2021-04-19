Byron Jamal Watson Pleads Guilty To Bank Robbery

Bank Robber, Byron Jamal Watson Pleads Guilty

NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) BYRON JAMAL WATSON, age 32, a resident of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on April 15, 2021 to two counts of bank robbery before the Honorable Susie Morgan, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. WATSON faces up to 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee, as to each count. Sentencing is currently scheduled for July 20, 2021.

According to count one of the indictment, on or about September 10, 2019, WATSON and another man robbed the Total Choice Federal Credit Union located at 100 Palmetto Drive in LaPlace, Louisiana. They obtained approximately $7,000 in the robbery. According to count two of the indictment, on or about September 26, 2019, WATSON and the same man robbed the Fidelity Bank located at 9099 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, Louisiana. They obtained approximately $6,000 in that robbery.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crime Task Force, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the New Orleans Police Department, and the Saint John Parish Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jon Maestri is handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today