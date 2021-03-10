General

Byrd Pleads Guilty To Production Of Child Pornography

ByEditor 4

Mar 10, 2021 , , ,

Convicted Sex Offender, Brian Marchez Byrd Pleads Guilty To Production Of Child Pornography

LOUISVILLE, KY (STL.News) Brian Marchez Byrd, a registered sex offender living in Louisville, pleaded guilty yesterday before United States District Judge Benjamin Beaton to producing child pornography, transportation of child pornography, and committing a felony against a child by a registered sex offender, announced Acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett.

At his change of plea hearing, Byrd admitted that he made cell phone videos of himself molesting a 10-year-old victim.  Byrd then used a social media site to send these videos to another account.  At the time he committed these offenses, Byrd was a lifetime registered sex offender, having pleaded guilty in May 2012 to Rape 3rd Degree and Sodomy 3rd Degree with a 13-year-old victim.

Byrd pleaded guilty without the benefit of a plea agreement and faces a statutory mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 35 years and up to 90 years’ imprisonment.  Byrd’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 7, 2021.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney A. Spencer McKiness.  The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with support from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Manchester: Kenneth Rawson Sentenced for Bank Robbery

Mar 10, 2021 Editor 4
General

Jackson: Stephney Clark Sentenced for Trafficking Meth

Mar 10, 2021 Editor 4
General

Men Plead Guilty To Causing 3,900 Gallon Oil Spill

Mar 10, 2021 Editor 4